Two Pitchers Join the Woodchucks from Florida A&M

Wausau, WI - The Wisconsin Woodchucks are excited to announce the addition of two pitchers from Florida A&M University. Morgan Mendez and Jeremiah McCollum will be bringing their skills to Wausau this summer.

Morgan Mendez is a redshirt junior originally from Wellington, FL. The right-handed pitcher had 16 strikeouts and one save through 11 innings pitched this 2020 season. In 2019, he had a 4-1 record on the mound with 52 strikeouts and two saves. During the summer of 2019, he played summer ball with the Ft. Lauderdale Knights.

Jeremiah McCollum is a junior originally from Houston, TX. He is a right-handed pitcher who pitched 6.1 innings with 11 strikeouts and a 1.42 ERA this 2020 season. In 2019, he posted a 5-2 record with a 3.58 ERA with 33 strikeouts and 11 saves. McCollum also played for the New Market Rebels of the Valley Baseball League last summer.

