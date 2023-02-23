Two Pitchers Added to the 2023 Roster

February 23, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release







The Stingers are happy to announce a pair of new players for the upcoming 2023 season. Shortstop Aaron Casillas and right-handed pitcher Spencer Wilkins have been added to the 2023 roster.

Casillas is entering his junior season and first at California Polytechnic State. The Mission Viejo, California transferred this past offseason from California State University at Bakersfield and was fifth on the team with a .280 batting average and third with 28 RBI in 2022. Casillas is already off to a hot start with his new team as through three games this season, the shortstop has a .500 batting average with 5 RBI after starting each game against Missouri State.

Wilkins, meanwhile, is entering his redshirt-freshman season at Kennesaw State. The Monticello, Georgia native graduated from Strong Rock Christian School. Wilkins was rated as both the No. 147 player and No. 40 right-handed pitcher in the state of Georgia according to Perfect Game. Those two Stingers, and many more still to be announced, will open up the 2023 Northwoods League season on May 31st at Bill Taunton Stadium against the Eau Claire Express.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2023 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Willmar Stingers front office by calling 320-222-2010. For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.

The 2023 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 23, 2023

Two Pitchers Added to the 2023 Roster - Willmar Stingers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.