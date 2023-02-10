Two New Players from Charleston Ready to Rock

February 10, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers are excited to reveal two players from the University of Charleston for the 2023 roster, with first baseman Kyle West and right-hand pitcher Cole Peschl signing onto the Rockers squad.

"Kyle had an outstanding freshman season with the bat and Cole did a tremendous job on the mound as well," said Rockers field manager Chris Krepline. "Adding Kyle's left-handed bat to the lineup at Capital Credit Union Park with the Fenway Park style right-field dimensions is going to be fun to watch. Cole has shown the ability to throw strikes along with swing and miss stuff that spanned both his spring and summer seasons last year."

West will enter this summer following his sophomore season at the University of Charleston and will look to build off a successful freshman campaign. Standing 6'4" and 195 lbs., the imposing West was named Mountain East Conference Freshman of the Year after finishing with a .344 batting average, 52 hits, eight home runs, 14 doubles, and 42 RBIs. He also had a .420 on-base percentage with 17 stolen bases and capped off his excellent freshman year with a .676 slugging percentage. West was also named a 2nd Team All-MEC selection and will look to lead the Golden Eagles to success in the Mountain East Conference again this spring after finishing with a 40-18 record a season ago.

Fellow sophomore right-handed pitcher Cole Peschl comes to Green Bay following a breakout freshman season in 2022, in which he pitched 25.2 innings and recorded 29 strikeouts, versus just nine walks, and posted a 4.21 ERA. He also recorded three saves out of the bullpen, helping the Golden Eagles close late games. The Fairmont, West Virginia native is also no stranger to summer baseball, as he competed in the Prospect League last summer. In nine innings on the mound, Peschl registered 17 strikeouts for the West Virginia Miners and will look to bring that same momentum to Green Bay in 2023.

More players are set to be announced in the coming days and weeks, as the Rockers continue to unveil the roster in preparation for the 2023 season.

Season ticket packages, group tickets and the ever-popular Fleet Farm Flex Packs are available now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games during the summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.