Two More Pitchers Added to Hot Tot Roster

Minot ND - Two new pitchers joined the Minot Hot Tots roster for the 2023 season this summer. As the official opening day gets closer, the Hot Tots are rounding out their roster with top talent from around the country, including two new pitchers, Jack Smith and Grant Faris

Both players are joining the team from Golden West College (GWC) in Huntington Beach California. Golden West College is part of the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) in the Orange Empire Conference. Golden West College has been a strong contender of the conference and have been conference champions twice program history.

First, is left-handed, freshman pitcher Grant Faris. He has had 14 appearances pitching 16.1 innings with a 7.16 ERA and getting 12 strikeouts with no decisionsduring his first year in collegiate ball. He was stingy with the long balls only giving up 2 homeruns on the season and showing that pitchers are athletes too with a perfect 1.000 fielding percent. During High school at Dana Hills in Dana Point CA, Faris had an impressive 4.54 ERA in 61.2 innings pitched with 3 wins and struckout 75 batters. Faris along with teammate Jackson Smith both made appearances for The Golden West Rustlers in the CCCAA SoCal Regionals against Santa Barbra this year to finish up a strong season.

Coach, Mitch Gallagher is excited to bring Grant on the team for this season. "I'm excited to get Grant up here. He's a lefty arm with some really electric stuff," said Gallagher. "He's going to come in and thow a kot of impact innings for us."

Joining his college teammate, Jackson Smith will add depth to the pitching staff. Smith is a right-handed pitcher from from Huntington Beach California where he attended Huntington Beach High school. During his high school career Smith had 18 appearances to go along with 4 starts to earn a 3-2 record. Smith pitched 38.2 innings and had a 4.89 ERA and 40 strikeouts. Smith was named to the Sunshine West Showcase Top Prospect List by Perfect Game. Smith has proven to be a strong athlete with average fastball speeds topping out at 88 mph. He is also in the top 400 prospects across the country and is the 129th overall from his home state of California. Smith is set to join Cal State Northridge, a NCAA Division I college in the Big West division.

Coach, Mitch Gallagher is excited to bring on the second athlete from Golden West College. "Jack is going to be a great addition to this staff. He had a lot of success in one of the best Juco conferences in the country," said Gallagher. "He's going to compete in the zone and go right after hitters."

Fans are who are interested in learning more about the Hot Tots or purchasing tickets to games to see these athletes play can find more information at www.hottotsbaseball.com or call the front office at 701-838-8687.

