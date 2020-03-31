Two More Arms Join the 2020 Woodchucks Roster

Wausau, WI - The Wisconsin Woodchucks are excited to announce two more additions to the 2020 roster. Shane Telfer and Nathan Diamond will join the team from Pepperdine University.

Shane Telfer is a freshman from San Diego, CA. The left-handed pitcher had a 1-0 record with one save, seven strikeouts, and a 3.12 ERA through 8.2 innings pitched this season. As a senior in high school last year, Telfer posted a 1.14 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 49.1 innings pitched.

Nathan Diamond is a freshman from Oak Park, IL. This season, he pitched seven innings, recording seven strikeouts. As a senior in high school in 2019, Diamond had a 8-2 record in 57 innings pitched with 85 strikeouts, and a 0.86 ERA.

The Wisconsin Woodchucks' 2020 home opener is Saturday, May 30th. Stay after the game for post-game fireworks presented by TDS Fiber. The Wisconsin Woodchucks have many great ticket options for the upcoming 2020 season. Group tickets and tickets packages are now on sale. Order yours today by calling the Woodchucks Ticket Sales team at 715.845.5055 or stopping by the Woodchucks Front Office at 2401 N. 3rd St, Wausau, WI 54403. Single game tickets will go on sale in April.

