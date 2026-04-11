Two MASSIVE Matchups, ONE Channel

Published on April 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







@mls is back on FOX this Saturday for @AustinFC vs. @lagalaxy and @TimbersFC vs. @LAFC







Major League Soccer Stories from April 11, 2026

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