Two MASSIVE Matchups, ONE Channel
Published on April 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
@mls is back on FOX this Saturday for @AustinFC vs. @lagalaxy and @TimbersFC vs. @LAFC
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Major League Soccer Stories from April 11, 2026
- New York City FC Signs Forward Arnau Farnos to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II - New York City FC
- Availability Report: Six Absent against Vancouver - New York City FC
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