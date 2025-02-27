Two Homecomings this Week for League One Volleyball

As the League One Volleyball season heads into Week 8, one team was glad for a week-long break. LOVB Madison is taking a positive approach to a tough losing streak as the team is working even harder with an eye on breaking through.

"We've got to execute better and be a little more consistent, but we're ready to win some games," head coach Matt Fuerbringer said. "We want to prove to everyone that we're better than how we're playing right now, so we're picking it up, doing some double days. I'm proud of the girls for that and am looking forward to seeing how we respond.

"Plus, we play at home."

Madison hosts Weekend with LOVB and will have two opportunities to play in front of their home crowd. The team is 1-2 in Madison and claimed a five-set win over LOVB Salt Lake in its First Serve January 17.

Furthermore, the squad is coming off a match at top-ranked LOVB Atlanta where it rallied to force a fifth set despite losing the first two. After that match, opposite Annie Drews Schumacher touched on what has helped motivate her during the tough stretch.

"What's been really fun is to see the connection with local clubs and young girls," she said. "It adds this layer, when you're in tough times, of why we're doing this. It's a huge motivation.

"Madison really knows how to bring it," Annie continued. "We have two chances to get in front of good teams next weekend in front of a home crowd. Madison blew out opening weekend. There's a huge opportunity there, and we want to capitalize on it."

Also making a homecoming is LOVB Houston, who'll play its first home match since January 10. Houston and LOVB Salt Lake play Thursday, February 27 at 7 p.m. Central. That match can be seen on LOVB Live, DAZN and the LOVB YouTube channel.

"I'm really excited to be at home again," LOVB Houston opposite hitter Jordan Thompson said in a post-match press conference last week. "I've talked to so many people out in the community and have been able to share about LOVB and LOVB Houston. There are a lot who've expressed excitement, and I'm really excited to see all those new faces and continue to grow LOVB Houston at home."

Madison is back on the court Friday when it entertains LOVB Omaha at 7 p.m. Central at the Alliant Energy Center. That match can be seen on LOVB Live, the Women's Sports Network via Samsung TV Plus, and YouTube.

Saturday's doubleheader is in Madison when league-leading LOVB Atlanta plays Omaha at 4:30 p.m. Central, followed by LOVB Austin vs. Madison. Both matches can also be seen on LOVB Live, WSN via Samsung TV Plus and YouTube.

After six weeks of regular-season play (LOVB Classic matches do not figure into the records), here's a look at the standings:

LOVB Atlanta (7-1)

LOVB Houston (5-3)

LOVB Omaha (4-3)

LOVB Austin (4-4)

LOVB Salt Lake (3-6)

LOVB Madison (1-7)

Back to Madison.

Rookie Sarah Franklin is fourth in the league in kills, veteran middle Taylor Sandbothe is sixth in aces, Jennifer Janiska is second in good-pass percentage and Lauren Carlini is second in assists and third in the league in digs, the only setter in the top six.

On Mondays and Wednesdays, when the team practices twice, Fuerbringer notes that morning sessions are dedicated to setting, defense and passing. There is no jumping in these sessions.

"It allows us a little more time to spend on technique," he said. "If we keep rolling out there using the same technique and not getting any better, what's the point? In the afternoon, it's playing six on six."

Matt said that the second practice not only has them in a competitive situation, "It gets us together more as a team. When we do the single days, it's great and the girls have a nice short day, ... but now we can also split into groups and get more time with them individually."

The coach said the players have bought in.

"In the end,, we'd rather be playing better volleyball and be a little tired than the opposite," Matt said. "The players are on board. It might not be a quick fix. It just has to come eventually and when it counts the most."

