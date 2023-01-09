Two Home Games this Weekend

Your Huntsville Havoc are back on Roto-Rooter Ice at the VBC for two big home games this weekend!

Friday, January 13th: Havoc Honky Tonk vs Pensacola

Y'all can't miss this game! Get the night started with live country music from North Alabama native and American Idol contestant Brandon Elder, followed by the Havoc game against the Pensacola IceFlyers! The Havoc will also be wearing specialty country-themed jerseys that will be auctioned on DASH.

Saturday, January 14th: Wiener Dog Races vs Evansville

The fastest wiener dogs in the Rocket City take center stage for the 13th annual Wiener Dog Races! Tickets are selling fast and we will sell out! Think your sausage dog has what it takes? Register them now!

Tickets are selling fast for both games, so don't wait! Call the Havoc office NOW at 256-518-6160, visit the VBC Box Office, or hop on Ticketmaster.

