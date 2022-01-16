Two Havoc Homes Games this Weekend

January 16, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







FRI: Channel Cats Night | SAT: Youth Jersey Giveaway!

Your Huntsville Havoc are back on home ice for TWO home games this week! Join the best team in the SPHL for two of the biggest promotions of the season, this Friday and Saturday at the VBC:

Friday, January 21st - Channel Cats Night & Family 4 Pack:

Join us this Friday as we throw it back to the roots of pro hockey in the Rocket City with Channel Cats Night! The Havoc will wear specialty Channel Cats jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game. The hottest deal in town is also back for this night, as you can purchase 4 tickets + 4 hot dogs + 4 sodas for only $60! This offer is an online exclusive, and only available at bit.ly/HavocFamilyPack.

Saturday, January 22nd - Youth Jersey Giveaway:

Join us this Saturday for Youth Jersey Giveaway Night! The first 1,200 kids 12 & under will receive a FREE Havoc replica jersey courtesy of Huntsville Hospital Sports Center and TOC Sports! Be sure to arrive early to secure this one-of-a-kind jersey!

New VBC Bag Policy (Effective January 2022)

Beginning with the game on January 11th, 2022, the VBC has adopted a new bag policy for Havoc games. Only clear bags and clutch purses (no larger than 4.5" by 6.5") will be permitted. Diaper bags are still permitted but will be searched. Please arrive early to avoid delays.

Single Game Tickets

The Pack are back at full capacity! Enjoy Havoc hockey at the VBC this season with 6,000 of your closest friends! Single game tickets can be purchased by calling 256-518-6160, in-person at the VBC Box Office, or online via Ticketmaster.

Family 4 Pack

The best deal is town is back! Get 4 silver level tickets, 4 hot dogs, and 4 sodas for $60 for select games this season! The next game this package is available for is January 21st! Purchase your Family 4 Pack for 1/21 and all future available games at https://www.huntsvillehavoc.com/familypack

Group Outings

Whether you're looking for a group outing with friends, family, or coworkers we have a package tailored perfectly for your needs! Groups of 10+ receive discounted tickets, block seating, and benefits depending on your group size! For more information, visit https://www.huntsvillehavoc.com/groups!

Birthday Packages

Come party with Chaos, Rukus, and the Havoc! Our birthday packages are the perfect way to celebrate someone in your life's big day! For more information on this season's birthday packages, visit https://www.huntsvillehavoc.com/birthday-packages! HuntsvilleHavoc.com.

