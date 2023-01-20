Two Growlers Make MLB Top Prospects List

Kalamazoo, MI - MLB Pipeline has released their annual list of top prospects across baseball. Providing a Top 10 list, Pipeline released their top first base prospects . Two former Growlers have found themselves on this year's list which was released on January 19th.

Matt "Mash" Mervis landed on the list at number 4. Mervis played for Kalamazoo in 2018 while attending Duke University. Mervis was named the Chicago Cubs Minor League Player of the Year after finishing the season with a combined .309 batting average | 36 home runs | 119 RBI. Big expectations fall on the shoulders of Mervis for the 2023 season, where he is expected to find his way to Wrigley Field at some point during the year.

Also making the Top first base prospect list was Niko Kavadas. Kavadas was also on the 2018 Growlers team. The former Notre Dame Fighting Irish slugger also collected a Minor League Player of the Year award. Kavadas received the award within the Boston Red Sox organization. Niko finished his 2022 campaign with a combined .280 BA | 26 HR | 86 RBI.

MLB Pipeline's Full Top 10 list is below:

1. Triston Casas, Red Sox

2. Tyler Soderstrom, Athletics

3. Kyle Manzardo, Rays

4. Matt Mervis, Cubs

5. Jordan Diaz, Athletics

6. Michael Toglia, Rockies

7. Grant Lavigne, Rockies

8. Ivan Melendez, D-backs

9. Xavier Isaac, Rays

10. Niko Kavadas, Red Sox

