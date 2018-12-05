Two Gophers and Matadors Added to the Stingers 2019 Roster

Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce that University of Minnesota Golden Gophers Chase Stanke and Noah Berghammer, along with California State University-Northridge Matadors Brandon Bohning and Andrew Lucas have been added to the Stingers roster for next season. The 2019 season, the organization's tenth season of play in the Northwoods League, will open play on Tuesday, May 28th on the road against the Mankato MoonDogs. The Stingers home opener is the following day Wednesday, May 29th at Bill Taunton Stadium against the MoonDogs as well.

Stanke, a freshman catcher, is originally from Marmion Academy in Sugar Grove, IL. During his senior season, Stanke was named to the 2018 Rawlings-Perfect Game Honorable Mention All-American team. He was a three-year starter for the Cadets and served as team captain for two years as well. Stanke is a highly ranked prospect out of the state of Illinois and he was rated as the top catching prospect in the state and the no. 22 rated catcher in the country.

Berghammer, a freshman infielder, is originally from Janesville, WI where he attended Craig High School. Like Stanke, Berghammer earned a spot on the 2018 Rawlings-Perfect Game Honorable Mention All-America team. As a three-year starter with the Cougars, Berghammer was part of three conference titles and a Wisconsin state championship team. Berghammer was a top recruit for the Gophers and was rated as high as third in the Perfect Game rating system for the state of Wisconsin.

"We are excited to continue our relationship with both the Gophers and Matadors programs for the 2019 season," said Stingers co-owner Ryan Voz. "Over the years we have had a variety of players from both schools, and they each continually send us great student-athletes to represent their schools and the Stingers throughout West Central Minnesota."

Bohning, a sophomore infielder, is originally from Simi Valley, CA. With the Matadors in 2018, Bohning was a mainstay in the lineup for Head Coach Greg Moore. Bohning started 57 of the 58 games last season primarily at second base and batted .260 with 10 doubles, four home runs and two triples. Bohning led the Matadors in runs scored (40) and also tallied 15 multi-hit games as a freshman. Last summer, Bohning played for the Western Nebraska Pioneers in the Expedition League where he hit .316 and finished with the third most doubles (17) in the league.

Lucas, a freshman outfielder, is originally from Camarillo, CA. As a senior at Camarillo High School, Lucas posted a .356 average and an on-base percentage of .480 while leading the Scorpions in hits (36), home runs (8) and RBIs (38). Lucas played in the California Collegiate League last summer following his prep career and was the youngest player to be selected to the California Collegiate League All-Star Game. Lucas hit .273 for the Conejo Oaks with 16 runs, 10 RBI, five doubles, two triples and a pair of home runs.

With these latest signings, the roster for next season now includes six pitchers and six position players. As the tenth season approaches, the Stingers Front Office and coaching staff will continue to build their 30-man roster.

