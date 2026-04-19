Two Goals for Garcia!
Published on April 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Christopher Garcia scored two goals after subbing on in the 63rd minute, securing a 2-0 victory for FC Naples over Sarasota Paradise as the in-state rivals faced off for the first time both as professional sides at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.
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