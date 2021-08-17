Two-For Tuesday: Marauders Walk off Twice

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Marauders celebrated two walk-off, extra-inning wins on Tuesday night against the Clearwater Threshers, winning their continuation of July 11's suspended game, 5-4, before staging a late comeback to win the night's originally-scheduled game, 7-4 at LECOM Park.

The Marauders (55-33) have now won 10 of their last 12 games and are a season-best 22 games over .500.

In the continuation of the July 11 game, the Marauders and Threshers entered the bottom of the ninth inning tied, 4-4. After a quiet bottom of the ninth, Marauders right-hander Wandi Montout (5-0) pitched the top of the 10th, working around a one-out hit-by-pitch for a scoreless frame.

In the first play of the bottom half, Alexander Mojica hit a grounder to first baseman T.J. Rumfield, who threw to third base in an attempt to nab extra-inning runner Jase Bowen. But the throw was high, and Bowen slid in safely. After an intentional walk to Daniel Rivero loaded the bases, Jackson Glenn, making his Low-A debut, drove a pitch from Clearwater (39-47) right-hander Matt Russell (0-1) to the warning track in left-center, scoring Bowen for the 5-4 Marauders win.

In the originally-scheduled game, the two teams battled for scoreless ball across the first two-and-a-half innings; rehabbing Phillies right-hander Vince Velasquez pitched a scoreless first inning for Clearwater before yielding to bulk man Gabriel Cotto, who threw a scoreless second but allowed back-to-back RBI-doubles in the third inning to Endy Rodriguez and Jackson Glenn.

Meanwhile, Marauders starter Nick Garcia held the Threshers scoreless through four innings, but struggled in the fifth. He allowed back-to-back singles to Felix Reyes and Nick Matera, and Kervin Pichardo followed with an RBI-single to cut Bradenton's lead to 2-1. Casey Martin then slugged a go-ahead, three-run homer to left-center for a 4-2 Clearwater advantage. After recovering to record a groundout, Garcia was lifted in favor of Justin Meis.

Following the Martin home run, three Marauders pitchers-Garcia, Meis, and Carlos Campos combined to retire 15 of 16 Threshers batters through the ninth inning, keeping the game within reach.

The Marauders, unable to score since their third-inning doubles, stranded 12 baserunners through their first eight innings, but with Clearwater leading 4-2 entering the bottom of the ninth, right-hander Jason Ruffcorn struggled for the Threshers. He surrendered a pair of singles, and after a fielder's choice, a walk loaded the bases with one out. Maikol Escotto then drew a walk to force home a run, and an Alexander Mojica RBI-single plated Glenn for the tying run. Ernny Ordonez then popped out, and left-hander Matt Osterberg (0-1) entered and struck out Jase Bowen, leaving the winning run on third base.

On the mound in the top of the 10th for the Marauders, Oliver Mateo (4-3) danced into and out of danger. With the extra-inning runner on second base, Mateo issued back-to-back four-pitch walks to open the inning, loading the bases with none out. But the right-hander rebounded to three straight swinging strikeouts to escape the jam, keeping the score tied, 4-4.

In the bottom of the 10th, Abrahan Gutierrez drew a walk from Osterberg to set the stage for Marauders left fielder Jack Herman, who was already 3-for-5 in the game. Herman launched a 1-0 pitch from Osterberg over the wall in left-center for a walk-off three-run homer, Bradenton's sixth walk-off victory of the season and third walk-off homer. The resulting four-hit game matched Herman's career-high from July 4, 2018, coincidentally against the GCL Phillies.

The series continues Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at LECOM Park. RHP Luis Ortiz will start for the Marauders against LHP Christopher Soriano for Clearwater.

