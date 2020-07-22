Two Fireworks Shows Highlight Final Regular Season Homestand

The Tulsa Drillers will begin their final homestand of 2020 Texas Collegiate League regular season on Friday, July 24 when they host the Victoria Generals at ONEOK Field. It will be the opener of a three-game series with the Generals that will run through Sunday, July 26. Friday and Saturday's games will start at 7:00 p.m. while Sunday's finale has been changed to an afternoon start with a 1:00 p.m. first pitch.

The first two games of the series will be feature large, post-game fireworks shows, while Sunday's finale will be Fan Appreciation Day with a Team Poster giveaway.

A complete rundown of all activities is below. The 2020 Drillers TCL season in presented by the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

The Drillers have gone 8-4 at ONEOK Field so this season and are currently on a four-game winning streak. They are in a tight battle with the two Amarillo teams for the top two spots in the TCL North Division and a spot in the league's playoffs. Tulsa will conclude the regular season with six games in Amarillo, including three games against the Sod Dogs and three more with the Sod Squad.

Tickets for all three games are available at the stadium ticket office, but fans are encouraged to buy their tickets online, or by calling (918)744-5901.

Friday, July 24. . . vs. Victoria Generals (7:00 PM) - Gates will open at 5:45 PM for Season Members and at 6:15 PM for all others

FOX23 Friday Night Fireworks

It's our final Friday Night Fireworks of the year, and we have added something to make it even more special! For one night only, the Drillers introduce a limited amount of All-You-Can-Drink Seats available in the Budweiser Terrace. For only $30 per person, you will receive a ticket to the game, a seat in the Budweiser Terrace and all-you-can-drink Bud/ Bud Light draft beer from 6:30 pm - 9 pm. This exclusive deal will be sold in tables of 4 to help adhere to social distancing protocols. Grab 3 friends and enjoy a night of fun with the Drillers! Only 25 tables of 4 are available so get them while they last! After the game, we will cap the night with a large Fireworks Spectacular. Due to social-distancing restrictions, tickets are limited. It is all brought to you by Bud Light Seltzer, FOX23, Mix 96.5 & K95.5.

Saturday, July 25. . . vs. Victoria Generals (7:00 PM) - Gates will open at 5:45 PM for Season Members and at 6:15 PM for all others

News Channel 8 Grand Slam Saturday Fireworks/First Responders Night

It is the final firework show of the 2020 season. For the second consecutive night fans can enjoy a HUGE post-game Firework Show. Also, during the game, we will be honoring first responders in our community for their hard work and sacrifices. Once again, due to social-distancing restrictions, tickets are limited so get them while you can. Grand Slam Saturday is brought to you by BELFOR Property Restoration and News Channel 8.

Sunday, July 26. . . vs. Victoria Generals (1:00 PM) - Gates will open at 11:45 AM for Season Members and at 12:15 PM for all others

Fan Appreciation Day/Team Poster Giveaway/Kids Run the Bases

To say thanks to all our great Tulsa Drillers fans, you can get Homeplate Premium, Field Reserve and Lawn seats for only $5 each. Also, the first 500 fans through the first base gate will receive a 2020 TCL Drillers commemorative team poster. Following the game, kids will have the opportunity to run the bases courtesy of PSO. Fan Appreciation Day is brought to you by the Green Country Chevy Dealers and News Channel 8.

