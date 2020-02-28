Two-Day Sale for Half-Priced Online Tickets

February 28, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release





SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will be offering fans a SPECIAL TWO-DAY SALE that features half-priced single game tickets for those that use the coupon code: onlinehalf (all one word). Fans must use the code in the Enter Coupon Code Here box on the opening ticket screen that lists the seating options once they have selected the desired game. The two-day online special is valid until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Fans are encouraged to take advantage of this limited-time offer for games during the upcoming season including Opening Night (April 16th) and ALL 16 Fireworks Spectaculars scheduled for the 2020 season; theme nights like Star Wars Night (May 1st), Faith & Family Night (May 29th and August 21st), Christmas in July Weekend (July 24th), and Wizard Night (August 28th). This 'onlinehalf' offer cannot be combined with any other discounts.

Ticket prices for the two-day sale are as follows:

- Home Plate Super Premium - $7.35 ($14.75 on day of game)

- Dugout Super Premium - $6.85 ($13.75 on day of game)

- Dugout Premium - $5.85 ($11.75 on day of game)

- 1B/3B Reserved - $4.85 ($9.75 on day of game)

- Tylenol Grass Berm/General Admission - $4.35 ($8.75 on day of game)

***All online orders will contain a convenience fee & offer excludes May 16th, June 26th, July 4th, July 5th, July 11th, July 25th, and August 22nd

Single game tickets now are only available online. The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will begin selling individual tickets through all outlets including the Arvest Ballpark Box Office and over the phone on Saturday, March 2 at the Naturals Open House held from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Arvest Ballpark.

The 2020 version of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals will debut at Arvest Ballpark on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 6:35 p.m. when they host the Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros) on Opening Night.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

