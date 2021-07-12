Two Black Bears Selected in MLB Draft

Two West Virginia Black Bear pitchers were selected in the 2021 MLB Draft on Monday afternoon.

Left-handed pitcher Mitchell Bratt was taken by the Texas Rangers in the fifth round (134th overall), while Michael Hobbs, the right-handed pitcher from California was chosen in the 10th round (312th overall) by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bratt, the high school senior from Newmarket, Ontario, entered the draft with one of the best overall performances in the MLB Draft League. With 44 strikeouts in 28 innings pitched, Bratt is tied for second-place in the league for most strikeouts. Through the first half of the Black Bears' season, Bratt has started all seven games he's played and holds a 2.57 ERA with a record of 1-1. The former high school standout most recently pitched four innings against the State College Spikes where he allowed only four hits with six strikeouts.

Michael Hobbs, the senior from St. Mary's College of California, has been a formidable force in the league as a relief pitcher. His 0.47 WHIP is ranked first in the MLB Draft League for a pitcher with at least 10 innings pitched. Through 15 innings, Hobbs has thrown 29 strikeouts and with only three walks, recording an incredible 0.60 ERA. As a senior, Hobbs led the St. Mary's baseball team with six saves, while also making 13 appearances between runs allowed (March 7-May 14). He currently holds the record for career saves at St. Mary's College.

Eight players from the fledgling MLB Draft League were chosen on the second day of the Draft, with Bratt and Hobbs being the second and eighth selections, respectively. The MLB Draft concludes with rounds 11-20 on Tuesday, with coverage beginning at noon EST on MLB.com.

