Two Birds with One Stone: The AppleSox Secure Two Series Wins in One Day

Published on June 18, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







After hosting a doubleheader Wednesday, the Wenatchee AppleSox secured two series wins in one day. The 'Sox were making up a rainout in game one and grinded their way to a 9-5 win and followed that up with a 5-4 walk off stunner over the Edmonton Riverhawks in the regularly scheduled game two.

The 'Sox were in control all of game one; they picked up two runs in the first after Ky McGary scored on a fielder's choice and Nikko Paoletto scored from an RBI single by Cooper Brass.

Two more runs were added in the third after a pair of RBIs by Joe Coupland and Brass.

In response, Edmonton tallied four runs in the bottom of the third to tie the game up at 4-4.

However, that wouldn't stop the AppleSox as they put up a three spot after two RBI singles by Gage Wareham and Jonah Shields in the fifth.

The Riverhawks came back with one run in the fifth, but Wenatchee continued to stay hot, and put two more runs on the board in the sixth after a Brass sacrifice fly and an Edmonton error.

With the 9-5 win, Wenatchee tee'd themselves up for six straight series wins if they won the second game of the double header.

And they did just that. After Edmonton picked up an early 4-0 lead, Wenatchee responded with one run in the third and one run in the sixth.

Down to their last out in the ballgame with the bases loaded, Kainoa Santiago delivered with an RBI single to tie up the ball game at 4-4. Immediately after, with runners at first and second, Landon White sent a ball over the head of the right fielder to score Paoletto and walk it off.

Both Wenatchee's starters, Grayden Lucas and Dylan Schlenger, gave up four runs apiece.

While the arms who came in relief held the Riverhawks to a combined one run over the course of the two games.

The two wins give the AppleSox their fifth and sixth straight series win in a row, cementing themselves as the top spot in the North Division. The 'Sox are now set up for a series sweep Thursday night. Game three starts at 6:35 p.m. at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.







West Coast League Stories from June 18, 2026

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