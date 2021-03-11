Two Arms from Alabama State Signed to Woodchucks Roster

Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks are excited to announce the addition of two left-handed pitchers from Alabama State to their 2021 Roster.

LHP - Ricardo Rivera | 6'2 | L/L | So. | Alabama State

Originally from San Juan, Puerto Rico, LHP Ricardo Rivera has pitched 9.1 innings and struck out 8 so far in 2021. He started 10 games for the Hornets as a freshman, finishing 6-3 with a save that year and he was named SWAC Freshman of the Year. During a shortened 2020 season Ricardo made five appearances with two starts on the mound recording a 2.29 ERA.

LHP - Osvaldo Mendez | 6'0 | L/L | So. | Alabama State

The 2021 season is Osvaldo's first season with the Hornets after previously playing for the Kansas City Kansas Community College where he won a KJCC Gold Glove Award and was named Second Team All-KJCC. Osvaldo is starting the season strong, having pitched 12.1 innings so far with 16 strikeouts and a 3.65 ERA.

The Wisconsin Woodchucks' 2021 home opener is Tuesday, June 1st. The Wisconsin Woodchucks have many great ticket options for the upcoming 2021 season. Group tickets and tickets packages are now on sale. Order yours today by calling the Woodchucks Ticket Sales team at 715.845.5055 or stopping by the Woodchucks Front Office at 2401 N. 3rd St, Wausau, WI 54403. Single game tickets will go on sale in April.

