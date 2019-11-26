Twins Sign Three to Minor League Deals

ROCHESTER, NY - The Minnesota Twins have signed left-handed pitcher Blaine Hardy, right-handed pitcher Ryan Garton, and catcher Juan Graterol to minor league contracts, Twins Director of Player Development Alex Hassan announced.

Hardy, 32, appeared in 39 MLB games with Detroit and two rehab games with Single-A Lakeland in 2019. He was 1-1 with a 4.47 ERA (22 ER, 44.1 IP) with 38 hits, 24 total runs, 10 homers, 13 walks and 29 strikeouts for the Tigers and threw 3.0 scoreless innings with three strikeouts for the Flying Tigers on rehab. He has appeared in 233 career MLB games, all with Detroit, while going 14-10 with one save and a 3.73 ERA (120 ER, 289.2 IP). The left-handed pitcher born in Seattle, WA was originally selected by Kansas City in the 22nd round of the 2008 Draft out of Lewis-Clark State College (ID). Hardy helped the Warriors win the 2008 NAIA National Championship and also pitched at the University of Portland.

Garton, 29, spent of the majority of last season with Triple-A Tacoma but did appear in two MLB games with Seattle. He had his contract selected on May 17 and was designated for assignment on May 21 before being outrighted on May 24. Garton was 4-2 with one save and a 3.99 ERA (29 ER, 65.1 IP) with 57 hits, 33 total runs, nine homers, 30 walks, and 77 strikeouts in 39 appearances, one start, for the Rainiers while allowing four runs on four hits, including two home runs, and a walk with one strikeout in 3.0 innings with the Mariners. The right-hander born in Clearwater, FL has appeared in 59 career MLB games with Tampa Bay and Seattle, going 1-3 with one save and a 4.90 ERA (35 ER, 64.1 IP). Garton was originally selected by the Rays in the 34th round of the 2012 Draft out of Florida Atlantic University and was acquired by the Mariners with Mike Marjama for Anthony Misiewicz, Luis Rengifo, and a player to be named later on August 6, 2017.

Graterol, 30, is a former Red Wing and Twin who spent 2019 with Cincinnati and Triple-A Louisville, appearing in 64 combined games. He spent three stints on the Injured List, including twice in the big leagues due to a concussion. Graterol hit .249/.301/.325 (52-for-209) with eight doubles, his first career triple, two homers, 26 RBI, and 19 runs scored in 58 games for the Bats and .222/.222/.222 (4-for-18) with one RBI and one run scored in six games for the Reds. The catcher from Maracay, Venezuela signed with Minnesota on June 28, 2018 and played for Rochester before having his contract selected by Minnesota on September 22, 2018. He started the season finale at catcher on September 30 that season and was subbed out in the 9th inning so Joe Mauer's final MLB appearance could come at catcher. Graterol was originally signed by Kansas City as an amateur free agent on September 6, 2005. He has also appeared in the Angels, Yankees, and Blue Jays organizations along with the Royals, Twins, and Reds.

Minnesota will announce all minor league signings who receive an invite to spring training at a later date.

