ROCHESTER, NY - The Minnesota Twins have signed left-handed pitcher Dario Álvarez and catcher Tomás Telis to minor league contracts, Twins Director of Minor League Operations Jeremy Zoll announced.

Álvarez, 29, spent part of 2018 spring training with the Chicago Cubs before being claimed off waivers by Seattle on March 21. He appeared in 30 minor league games, mostly with Triple-A Tacoma, while going 3-0 with a 1.78 ERA (6 ER, 30.1 IP) with 20 hits, 16 walks and 32 strikeouts between three levels. Álvarez was on the disabled list and missed all of June before being released on August 3. The left-handed reliever from Santiago, Dominican Republic is 6-1 with a 5.06 ERA (27 ER, 48.0 IP) in 56 career MLB games with the Mets, Braves and Rangers. He did not appear in affiliated ball from 2010-12 while pitching in Japan, Venezuela and Panama. Álvarez originally signed as an 18-year-old non-drafted free agent with Philadelphia on January 8, 2007.

Telis, 27, was in the Miami Marlins organization last season, appearing in 23 MLB games and 76 with Triple-A New Orleans. He made the Marlins Opening Day roster and batted .207/.258/.241 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Telis was designated for assignment on April 28, outrighted on May 2, and hit .309/.357/.397 with seven doubles, three triples, four home runs, 47 RBI and 36 runs scored for the Baby Cakes. The switch-hitting catcher from El Tigre Anzoategui, Venezuela has played in the majors each year since 2014. He was acquired by Miami from Texas along with Cody Ege for Sam Dyson on July 31, 2015. Telis was originally signed as a 16-year-old non-drafted free agent by the Rangers on July 2, 2007.

Minnesota will announce all minor league signings that receive an invite to spring training at a later date.

