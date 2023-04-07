Twins' RHP Josh Winder to Rehab with Mighty Mussels

The Minnesota Twins have announced the following roster transaction:

RHP Josh Winder has been assigned to Low-A Fort Myers on MLB Rehab.

Winder will wear No. 46.

