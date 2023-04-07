Twins' RHP Josh Winder to Rehab with Mighty Mussels
April 7, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release
The Minnesota Twins have announced the following roster transaction:
RHP Josh Winder has been assigned to Low-A Fort Myers on MLB Rehab.
Winder will wear No. 46.
Check out the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...
Florida State League Stories from April 7, 2023
- Twins' RHP Josh Winder to Rehab with Mighty Mussels - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Myers Mighty Mussels Stories
- Twins' RHP Josh Winder to Rehab with Mighty Mussels
- Mussels Drop Rain-Shortened Season Opener 4-2 to D-Jays
- Mighty Mussels to Honor First Responders at Season Opener on April 6
- Mighty Mussels Announce 2023 Opening Night Roster
- Mighty Mussels Unveil 2023 Promotional Schedule, to Host Hurricane Relief/First Responders Appreciation Night on April 6