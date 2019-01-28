Twins Re-Sign Baxendale, Sign 6 Others to Minor League Deals

ROCHESTER, NY - The Minnesota Twins have signed re-signed right-handed pitcher DJ Baxendale while signing infielders Mike Olt and Drew Maggi, right-handed pitchers Jeff Ames, Eric Karch and Anthony Vizcaya and left-handed pitcher Daniel Camarena to minor league contracts, Twins Director of Minor League Operations Jeremy Zoll announced.

Baxendale, 28, spent all of last season with the Red Wings while going 0-3 with one save and a 3.74 ERA (28 ER, 67.1 IP) with 81 hits, 31 total runs allowed, five homers, four hit batters and 19 walks with 61 strikeouts in 32 appearances (10 starts). He has thrown in 84 career games for Rochester since 2016 with pitching to a 2.93 ERA (51 ER, 156.2 IP). Baxendale, who was born in Arkadelphia, AR, was awarded the Most Civic-Minded Red Wing in 2017 for his community involvement. The right-hander was selected in the 10th round of the 2012 Draft by Minnesota out of the University of Arkansas.

Olt, 30, was in the Red Sox system in 2018, appearing in 74 games between Triple-A Pawtucket and Double-A Portland while batting .214/.346/.412 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs, 28 RBI, 45 walks, 90 strikeouts and 37 runs scored. He did not appear in a game after July 20 after landing on the disabled list with abdominal inflammation. Olt, who was born in New Haven, CT, was selected as the 2012 Texas Rangers Tom Grieve Minor League Player of the Year after hitting 28 home runs in 95 with Double-A Frisco. Primarily a third baseman, he was originally selected in the Compensation A round (49th overall) of the 2010 Draft by Texas out of the University of the Connecticut. Olt was acquired by the Chicago Cubs as part of the Matt Garza trade in July, 2013 and has also spent time in the White Sox and Padres organizations.

Maggi, 29, is a former 15th round pick in 2010 by Pittsburgh out of Arizona State and batted .272/.333/.345 in 64 games with Triple-A Columbus in 2018.

Ames, 27, was a Compensation A selection (42nd overall) by Tampa Bay out of Lower Columbia College in 2011. He made 29 appearances between the Nationals and Brewers organizations in 2018 while pitching to a 4.74 ERA (20 ER, 38.0 IP).

Karch, 27, was selected in the 22nd round out of Pepperdine by Pittsburgh in 2014 and had a 2.27 ERA (11 ER, 43.2 IP) with Sioux City of the Independent American Association last season.

Vizcaya, 25, has not appeared in affiliated ball since 2014 with Cleveland's Short-Season A affiliate Mahoning Valley. He was originally signed as a non-drafted free agent by the Indians on March 5, 2012.

Camarena, 26, was selected in the 20th round of the 2011 Draft by New York-AL out of Cathedral Catholic High School, the same high school attended by current Twins pitcher Stephen Gonsalves. Camarena appeared in 25 games, 24 starts, between the Yankees and Giants organizations while pitching to a 5.30 ERA (74 ER, 125.2 IP).

Minnesota will announce all minor league signings that receive an invite to spring training at a later date.

