Twins Division Series Roster Features 18 Former Red Wings

October 4, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





ROCHESTER, NY - The Minnesota Twins have set their 25-man roster for the American League Division Series matchup with the New York Yankees. The roster features 18 former Red Wings and nine of those played for Rochester in 2019.

Pitchers (10) Position Players (8)

José Berríos Ehire Adrianza

Randy Dobnak* Luis Arraez*

Tyler Duffey* Jake Cave*

Kyle Gibson Mitch Garver

Brusdar Graterol* Max Kepler

Zack Littell* Jorge Polanco

Trevor May Eddie Rosario

Taylor Rogers Miguel Sano*

Devin Smeltzer*

Cody Stashak*

* indicates played for Rochester in 2019

Berríos is scheduled to start game one, becoming the first former Red Wing to start a Division Series game since R.A. Dickey for Toronto on October 12, 2015 at Texas. Oakland's Liam Hendriks (2018 at New York) and Minnesota's Ervin Santana (2017 at New York) have started the AL Wild Card Game between then.

Aaron Hicks is the only former Wing with the Yankees but he is currently on the 60-day Injured List with a right flexor strain.

Games one and two are Friday (7:07 p.m. ET) and Saturday (5:07 p.m. ET) in New York. Games three and four (if necessary) would be Monday (8:40 p.m. ET) and Tuesday (8:07 p.m. ET). Monday's game time could move to 7:37 p.m. ET if both series in the National League are sweeps.

