Twenty-Fourth Annual "Trick Or Treat" at Eastwood Field on Wednesday, October 26th

September 19, 2022 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







Niles, Ohio - The Scrappers are excited to announce the twenty-fourth annual "Trick or Treat" at Eastwood Field. The event will take place Wednesday, October 26th from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. "Trick or Treat" at Eastwood Field is a fun and safe way to celebrate Halloween for children age 12 and under. Ticket quantities are limited and are available on a first come first served basis. Children and adults will require a ticket. Tickets are just $1 each and are available starting Friday, September 23rd at the Scrappers Team Office located at Eastwood Field. In addition, anyone that donates canned goods at the "Trick or Treat" event for Feed Our Valley will receive a free general admission Scrappers ticket valid during the 2023 season.

Back for the 2022 Trick or Treat event is the "Fast Pass". The "Fast Pass" is only available for the first 100 kids, includes admission for one child and two adult tickets and allows you to skip the line and get in at 5:45pm for only $10. Those that purchase the Fast Pass will receive a wristband upon purchase.

The Scrappers are looking for area businesses to participate in this year's "Trick or Treat" event. Businesses will receive table space at Eastwood Field. This is a community event and a great way to promote your business to the public. Early reservations are encouraged as space is limited. Vendor space can be reserved here: https://forms.gle/5Qh4qt38AxLHygJYA . Please contact Heather Sahli for complete details at 330-505-0000 or emailing hsahli@mvscrappers.com.

To stay up to date with the Scrappers in the offseason or for more information on 2023 ticket packages, visit www.mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, the State College Spikes, the Trenton Thunder, the West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters.

