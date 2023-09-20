Twenty-Fifth Annual "Trick Or TreatÃ¢ÂÂ at Eastwood Field

Niles, Ohio - The Scrappers are excited to announce the twenty-fifth annual "Trick or Treat" at Eastwood Field presented by Once Upon A Child - Niles with media partners 21 WFMJ and WBCB. The event will take place Wednesday, October 25th from 6:00pm to 8:00pm with October 26th as a rain date. "Trick or Treat" at Eastwood Field is a fun and safe way to celebrate Halloween for children age 12 and under. Ticket quantities are limited and are available on a first come first served basis. Children and adults will require a ticket. Tickets are just $1 each and are available starting Friday, September 22nd at the Scrappers Team Office located at Eastwood Field. In addition, anyone that donates canned goods at the "Trick or Treat" event for Feed Our Valley will receive a free general admission Scrappers ticket valid during the 2024 season.

Back for the 2024 Trick or Treat event is the "Fast Pass". The "Fast Pass" is only available for the first 100 kids, includes admission for one child and two adult tickets and allows you to skip the line and get in at 5:45pm for only $10. Those that purchase the Fast Pass will receive a wristband upon purchase.

The Scrappers are looking for area businesses to participate in this year's "Trick or Treat" event. Businesses will receive table space at Eastwood Field. This is a community event and a great way to promote your business to the public. Early reservations are encouraged as space is limited. Vendor space can be reserved here:https://forms.gle/Yy4nYQ9s589tKaEZ7 . Please contact Kendra Hoover for complete details at 330-505-0000 or by emailing khoover@mvscrappers.com.

The 2023 Scrappers season is presented by Foxconn. Stay tuned for more information on our 2024 ticket packages and schedule, at www.mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters.

