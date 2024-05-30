Twelve Runs Lifts the Grasshoppers over the Tourists on Wednesday Evening

May 30, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers took down the Asheville Tourists, 12-3 on Wednesday, May 29. The Grasshoppers improved to 28-19 as the Tourists fell to 20-26. Greensboro outhit Asheville, 10-8 as the Tourists had two mishaps.

Outfielder Hudson Head led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI, and two runs scored. Infielder Mitch Jebb followed close behind as he went 2-4 with a home run, one RBI, and three runs scored. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Jack Brannigan, Termarr Johnson, Charles McAdoo, P.J. Hilson, Geovanny Planchart, and Luke Brown.

Leading at the dish for the Tourists was infielder Austin Deming as he went 2-4 with a double and one run scored. Infielder Ryan Johnson followed close behind as he went 2-4. Hits for Asheville were also recorded by Tyler Whitaker, Luis Baez, John Garcia, and Logan Cerny.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Derek Diamond as he tallied seven strikeouts and gave up four hits, one earned run, and one free base on five innings of work. Diamond took the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 3-0 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Asheville was righthanded pitcher James Hicks as he recorded six strikeouts and gave up five hits, seven runs (two earned runs), and two free bases on three innings of work. Hicks took the loss for the Tourists and fell to 0-2 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their away series in Asheville, N.C. against the Tourists today, Thursday, May 30 at 6:35 p.m. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game, visit www.gsohoppers.com or call our front office at (336) 268-2255.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 30, 2024

Twelve Runs Lifts the Grasshoppers over the Tourists on Wednesday Evening - Greensboro Grasshoppers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.