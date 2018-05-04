Twelve Current Or Former Griffins Participating in 2018 IIHF World Championship

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Twelve players and coaches who have spent time with the Grand Rapids Griffins during their careers will take part in the 2018 IIHF World Championship, which begins today in Denmark. The list includes a pair of defensemen, Filip Hronek and Libor Sulak, who skated with the Griffins this season.

Here is the breakdown, by country, of the current and former Griffins who are competing (seasons in Grand Rapids):

Czech Republic - *Filip Hronek (2016-18), *Andrej Nestrasil (2011-14), Libor Sulak (2017-18)

Korea - Brock Radunske (2006-07), head coach *Jim Paek (assistant coach 2005-14)

Slovakia - *Tomas Jurco (2012-14; 15-17), assistant coach Robert Petrovicky (1998-00)

Sweden - Mattias Janmark (2013-14), *Gustav Nyquist (2010-14)

USA - Nick Jensen (2013-17), Dylan Larkin (2014-15), head coach *Jeff Blashill (head coach 2012-15)

*Calder Cup champion

The tournament, consisting of 16 countries divided into two groups, will last until May 20 and be held in Copenhagen and Herning.

