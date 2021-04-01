Tulsa Symphony Presents Beethoven 9 at ONEOK Field

Join us in celebration of our wonderful community as we close our 20/21 season with an open-air, socially distanced performance at ONEOK Field!

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will take the stage to perform Beethoven's magnificent Symphony #9 on Friday, May 14, at 7:30 pm.

ONEOK Field will once again be transformed into an open-air concert hall and will feature the full orchestra, chorus and renowned guest soloists Ryan Speedo Green, Stephanie Blythe, Lawrence Brownlee and Wendy Bryn Harmer, and will be conducted by the esteemed Gerhardt Zimmermann. Before the performance, there will be instrument demonstrations for families by TSO Musicians.

This spectacular evening will culminate in a celebratory fireworks display!

Portions of this performance are made possible by grants from the Flint Family Foundation and Vision Arts.

Masks will be required to attend, and social distancing will be accomplished by limiting ONEOK stadium's capacity; therefore, tickets are limited. The stadium will also employ its disinfecting system and sanitary stations.

Please note that this performance, which was initially scheduled for May 14 at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, has been moved to May 14 at 7:30 PM at ONEOK Field. Rain date is May 15 at 3:00 PM.

For questions or concerns, please call the Tulsa Symphony box office at (918) 584-3645.

