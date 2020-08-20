Tulsa Symphony Orchestra Coming to ONEOK Field

August 20, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release





The Tulsa Symphony is coming to ONEOK Field! On Saturday, September 5, the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will go outdoors for its 2020 Opening Night with a powerful, all-Beethoven program in honor of the famed composer's upcoming 250th birthday. The "Celebration of Beethoven" concert will begin at 8:00 p.m. and will be followed by a brilliant fireworks display.

This unique concert is the first of its kind at ONEOK Field, which is normally home to the Tulsa Drillers baseball club and to the F.C. Tulsa soccer team.

The performance will spotlight world-renowned pianist Yefim Bronfman who will play the historic Piano Concerto No. 3 in C-Minor that was premiered by Beethoven, as the soloist, in 1803. Daniel Hege, Principal Guest Conductor, will also conduct the turbulent Coriolan Overture and the captivating Symphony No. 7.

Masks will be required for all attendees, and social distancing will be accomplished by limiting stadium capacity to only 19%; therefore, tickets are limited.

The stadium will also employ its disinfecting system and sanitary stations that have been used extensively at recent baseball games.

Tickets for this open-air, socially-distanced performance are available.

For any questions or concerns, please call the Tulsa Symphony box office at (918) 584-3645.

THE LINEUP

FOR CELEBRATION OF BEETHOVEN AT ONEOK FIELD

Beethoven - Coriolan Overture

Beethoven - Piano Concerto No. 3

Beethoven - Symphony No. 7

Yefim Bronfman,Piano

Daniel Hege, Principal Guest Conductor

Please note that this performance was initially scheduled for September 12. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 6.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 20, 2020

Tulsa Symphony Orchestra Coming to ONEOK Field - Tulsa Drillers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.