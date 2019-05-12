Tulsa Stumbles in Toledo in Game 2
May 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TOLEDO, OH - A 39-save effort from Pat Nagle led the Toledo Walleye (10-2-1) to a 4-1 win over the Tulsa Oilers (8-7-0) in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals at the Huntington Center. The Walleye lead the best-of-seven series two games to none.
The Walleye struck first for the second straight game in the series when David Pope finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play on a transition rush. Toledo added to its lead when a puck was thrown right up the middle and picked off in the slot by Chris Crane, who fired a shot through the legs of Evan Fitzpatrick to make it 2-0 before the first break.
Toledo padded the lead with two more in the second period, as A.J. Jenks redirected a centering pass into the net on a power play to make it 3-0, and Greg Wolfe swatted a loose puck into the net in the final minute of the frame. Nagle carried a 25-save shutout into the third.
Tulsa spoiled that shutout bid on a two-hopper from the point when Eric Drapluk's shot was tipped by Charlie Sampair. But Nagle finished with 39 saves on 40 shots to lead his team to victory and a two games to none series lead.
The series now shifts to Tulsa for Games 3 and 4 Wednesday and Friday at the BOK Center. Both games are scheduled for 7:05pm, and Game 5, if necessary, will be Saturday in Tulsa at 7:05pm as well.
