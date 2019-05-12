Tulsa Stumbles in Toledo in Game 2

May 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





TOLEDO, OH - A 39-save effort from Pat Nagle led the Toledo Walleye (10-2-1) to a 4-1 win over the Tulsa Oilers (8-7-0) in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals at the Huntington Center. The Walleye lead the best-of-seven series two games to none.

The Walleye struck first for the second straight game in the series when David Pope finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play on a transition rush. Toledo added to its lead when a puck was thrown right up the middle and picked off in the slot by Chris Crane, who fired a shot through the legs of Evan Fitzpatrick to make it 2-0 before the first break.

Toledo padded the lead with two more in the second period, as A.J. Jenks redirected a centering pass into the net on a power play to make it 3-0, and Greg Wolfe swatted a loose puck into the net in the final minute of the frame. Nagle carried a 25-save shutout into the third.

Tulsa spoiled that shutout bid on a two-hopper from the point when Eric Drapluk's shot was tipped by Charlie Sampair. But Nagle finished with 39 saves on 40 shots to lead his team to victory and a two games to none series lead.

The series now shifts to Tulsa for Games 3 and 4 Wednesday and Friday at the BOK Center. Both games are scheduled for 7:05pm, and Game 5, if necessary, will be Saturday in Tulsa at 7:05pm as well.

--

Call 918-632-7825 or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information on playoff ticket packages. Single-game tickets are also on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram , or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers. 2019-20 season tickets are on sale now by calling the Oilers front office at 918-632-7825. Visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.