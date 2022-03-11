Tulsa Oilers Hockey Club to Host Tulsa Drillers Night

The Tulsa Drillers are partnering with the Tulsa Oilers hockey club for a Tulsa Drillers Night at an Oilers home game at the BOK Center. The Oilers, an ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, will wear special Drillers-themed jerseys for their game with the the Allen Americans on Saturday, April 2nd at 7:05 pm.

The two team's mascots, Hornsby and Sledge, will team up to provide entertainment for fans at the game.

Following the game, fans of both teams will have the opportunity to purchase the Oilers player's game-worn jerseys in a special auction that will be held in the BOK Center's River Spirit Lounge.

Fans who cannot attend the game and would like to participate in the auction can file an absentee bid by calling the Oilers office 918-632-7825.

The Oilers are making it easy for Drillers fans to attend the game by offering complimentary upper bowl tickets at the BOK Center. Fans will be responsible for any processing fees. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Tickets can also be upgraded to lower bowl seating for an additional $10 to $25 per seat depending upon the location.

