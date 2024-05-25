Tulsa Misses Chance to Walk Off

May 25, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, turned the ball over in the final seconds of the game to fall 23-22 to the Massachusetts Pirates.

The Pirates started the game off right with an opening-drive touchdown via a 7-yard rushing score along the left side wall from Alejandro Bennifield with 8:21 to go in the first frame to make it 6-0 Massachusetts. The Oilers easily responded on a four-play drive resulting in a 6-yard touchdown reception by *Montero Dubose* to tie the game at 6-6 with 5:04 remaining in the opening quarter. Upon a field goal attempt from the Pirates, *Noah Lyles* would get a hand up and block the attempt resulting in a safety after Massachusetts fell on the football in the back of their end zone, giving the Oilers an 8-6 lead.

Tulsa would punch another touchdown into the end zone to follow thanks to *Tre Harvey* on a 2-yard power run with 11:35 to go in the second quarter to push the Oilers' lead to 15-6. Pirates' running back, Jimmie Robinson got the game back to within one, making it 15-14 after his 4-yard run and score with just 5:17 to go in the first half, the teams would end the half at that score.

The Oilers opened the second half scoring on a 17-yard catch for a touchdown by *Jonathan Nance* with 11:36 to go in the third to make the Tulsa lead 22-14.

A touchdown and field goal gave the Pirates the lead 23-22 and with a chance to set up a game winning field goal, an interception by Cyrus Fagan for the Pirates ended the game, seeing the Oilers lose 23-22 on the road in Massachusetts.

Tulsa will return home to the BOK Center for Military Night on Saturday, June 1 at 7:05 p.m. CT against the San Diego Strike Force. The first 1000 fans will receive a t-shirt with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. CT.

