Tulsa Drops Finale in Amarillo

June 16, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release





AMARILLO, TX- The Tulsa Drillers entered Sunday night's contest with the Amarillo Sod Poodles trying to finish off their six-game road trip with a win. But the Drillers offense was shut down and recorded only one run in a 2-1 loss that included a controversial ending.

Pitching was the story early in the game as each starter went six innings and allowed only one run. Drillers starter Victor Gonzalez had another great night, allowing only one run and striking out three, while lowering his ERA to 2.64.

*In the bottom of the ninth with runners at first and second, Taylor Kohlwey beat the shift by singling off the glove of second baseman Jared Walker. In shallow right field, Walker scrambled after the ball and fired a throw home. Owen Miller was deemed by the home plate umpire to have avoided the tag while touching the plate for the winning run, setting off an argument from Drillers catcher Keibert Ruiz.

GAME SUMMARY

*Cody Thomas got the scoring started for the Drillers in the first by hitting a RBI double, scoring Gavin Lux.

*Amarillo tied the game at 1-1 in the fifth when Edward Olivares singled to score Ivan Castillo.

*Gavin Lux stayed hot by going 3-3 with one walk. Lux also stole two stolen bases in the game.

UP NEXT: Frisco at Tulsa, Monday June 17, 7:05 PM at ONEOK Field. RHP Richelson Pena (0-2, 7.30 ERA) vs. Tulsa pitcher TBD.

