Tulsa Drillers to Host High School Baseball Rivalry Week

Baseball fans will not have to wait until the Tulsa Drillers season opener to catch games at ONEOK Field. The Drillers announced today that ONEOK Field will host the Tulsa Drillers High School Baseball Rivalry Week in March. This series is scheduled to take place on March 8, 11 and 12 with all games starting at 6:00 p.m.

These high school games will be the first baseball games played at ONEOK Field in 2021 and the first since the Drillers hosted a Texas Collegiate League team in July of 2020.

The Series will consist of three games featuring six different Tulsa-area schools. Participating teams will include Bixby, Glenpool, Lincoln Christian, Metro Christian, Union and Victory Christian

Admission for all games is free.

"We are excited to give area High School Baseball players the experience of playing a game at ONEOK Field, the same field as future MLB stars like Cody Bellinger and Mike Trout played on during their advancement to the Major Leagues," said Drillers General Manager Mike Melega. "We look forward to hosting all the teams and hope these games will be one of the highlights of the season for all participating student athletes."

A complete list of games and times are listed below.

TULSA DRILLERS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL RIVALRY WEEK AT ONEOK FIELD

Game 1 Monday, March 8 Bixby vs. Union (6:00 p.m.)

Game 2 Thursday, March 11 Victory Christian vs. Glenpool (6:00 p.m.)

Game 3 Friday, March 12 Metro Christian vs. Lincoln Christian (6:00 p.m.)

If your high school team is interested in playing at ONEOK Field, please contact Andrew Aldenderfer with the Drillers at andrewa@tulsadrillers.com.

With COVID-19 restrictions fans in attendance will be socially distant in the seating bowl and will be required to wear a mask when not in their seat. Seating capacity will be reduced for fan safety and to allow proper for proper social distancing.

