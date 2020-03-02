Tulsa Drillers Reveal Full Promotion Calendar for 2020

March 2, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release





The Tulsa Drillers have announced a very exciting promotional schedule for the 2020 season. Fans will have plenty to look forward to as the team has set up a season-long schedule of 20 Firework Shows, premium promotional giveaways and fun theme nights.

April 9 is Opening Night and will feature our annual Opening Night parade around the outside the stadium. The first 5,000 fans through the gates will receive a 10th Anniversary, Decade of Fun Rally Towel. On the way out of the stadium fans will also receive a 2020 magnet schedule.

The opening home stand will also feature a 1/4 Zip Pullover giveaway on April 10 for the first 1,500 fans.

We will celebrate Easter Sunday by having the New York Times bestselling children's book series character Pete the Cat available for a meet and greet during the game. In addition, we will be hosting a pre-game Easter Egg Hunt on the field, with 2,000 eggs filled with candy and other goodies. All kids will eat free on Easter and the first 500 will receive a Hornsby Easter cup.

For the first time ever, the Drillers will feature three back-to-back-to-back Holiday Firework Shows starting on Memorial Day weekend (May 22-24), followed by Independence Fireworks (July 1-3) and Labor Day weekend Fireworks (September 4-6).

Memorial Day Weekend will also feature the first-ever Pride Night at ONEOK Field on May 22.

Mother's Day and Father's Day will both feature special on-the-field catch sessions with mom, dad and the kids. The first 500 moms will receive a stemless wine glass on Mother's Day (May 10) and there will also be a giveaway for the first 500 dads on Father's Day (June 7).

June 6 features the 9th annual Mickey Mantle Rings. This year's ring will celebrate Mantle's selection to the All-Century Team with 100 stones on top.

June 19-21 is the return of the always popular 918 Weekend. The Drillers will celebrate all things Tulsa as well as wear special Tulsa Flag themed jerseys. Friday and Saturday will feature postgame Fireworks.

July has two big weekends starting with a big Mystery Weekend. Sorry to keep you guessing, but we are still working on the details. July 30 and 31 we will honor the 25th anniversary of the hit TV show, Friends, with The Ugly Naked Guy stopping by the ballpark. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive an Ugly Naked Guy Bobblehead on July 30.

August 13 will feature the first-ever fan vote, throwback jersey. Fans will have the option between former Drillers: Nolan Arendao, Gavin Lux, Trevor Story or Will Smith. The player with the most votes leading up to that night will have their throwback jersey given away.

Throughout this season the Drillers will be honoring former Drillers that are current Dodgers by giving away: Clayton Kershaw Bobbleheads, Cody Bellinger MVP Bobbleheads and Cody Bellinger MVP Jerseys.

The season will also feature several nightly promotions to help get fans through the work weeks. Every Sunday will be Family FUNday Sunday, Presented by Green Country Chevy Dealers. Kids ages under 12 will eat free and have a chance to run the bases post-game.

Mondays will be Paws and $3 White Claws. Bark in the park is now on Mondays and we are offering discounted $3 White Claws. There are a total of five Paws and $3 White Claws games for 2020. Presented by City of Tulsa: Save Our Streams & City Vet Hospital.

Tuesdays are 2 Works for You $2 Tuesdays featuring $2 General Admission lawn tickets and $2 concession items presented by TulsaRecycles.com. There are a total of nine $2 Tuesday games this season.

Wednesday are our Mega Money Wednesday promotions with your chance to win up to $10,000. We will have six Mega Money Wednesdays and if a Drillers player completes the required actions, one fan will go home with cash!

Thursdays this season will be My41 Thirsty Thursdays featuring $2 beers and sodas. There will also be giveaways on each Thirsty Thursday for the first 1,000 fans.

Fridays are FOX23 Friday Night Fireworks with 11 Friday Fireworks shows scheduled for this season.

Lastly, Saturdays will be Tulsa's Channel 8 Grand Slam Saturdays with five Fireworks shows and six premium giveaways, including: 1/4 zip pullovers, ONEOK Field replica stadiums, back-to-school backpacks, OKC Thunder giveaway and more!

The Drillers will open the 2020 season at ONEOK FIeld on Thursday, April 9 against the Frisco Roughriders. Single game tickets go on sale at 10 AM on Saturday, March 7 during DrillersFest. Tickets will become available at the ONEOK Field Box Office or online at TulsaDrillers.com . To guarantee a ticket to some or all of these exciting events, check out our membership options for the upcoming season that are on sale now!

