Tulsa Drillers National Anthem Auditions Set

February 17, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







Oh say can you sing? It's almost time for Tulsa Drillers Baseball and you can't "Play Ball" without the traditional performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" first! Could that performer be you?

The Drillers, in partnership with the Tulsa World Media Company, are hosting "Tulsa's Got Talent" National Anthem auditions for locals to perform the anthem during the 2023 season.

The auditions will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 4th at the Woodland Hills Mall Macy's Court. All performers will need to pre-register for this event and the performance time will be in the order that the registration was received. To pre-register for this event, click HERE.

Registrations are limited to the first 150 performers. Walk up registrations will be accepted and will be performed after all pre-registered performers. All participants should enter the mall through the southeast entrance between Macy's and Texas De Brazil.

The Drillers and Tulsa World Media Company will choose the 10 best performers and they will be featured on TulsaWorld.com where a 12-day vote will decide which performer will sing the National Anthem before the first Saturday game of the season on April 8th against the San Antonio Missions.

All top 10 performers/performances will have the opportunity to perform at a Drillers game in 2023.

Those who previously performed the anthem will also be considered along with newcomers. Previous performers do not need to attend the audition.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from February 17, 2023

Tulsa Drillers National Anthem Auditions Set - Tulsa Drillers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.