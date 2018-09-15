Tulsa Completes Sweep with 5-2 Win, Closing Book on San Antonio's Texas League Era

September 15, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





Tulsa earned its first Texas League title since 1998 following a 5-2 win over San Antonio Friday night at Wolff Stadium.

After dealing with a 48-minute pre-game rain delay, the Drillers could not have started any better against Jesse Scholtens. Gavin Lux took the right-hander's first pitch of Game 3 over the wall in right center to give Tulsa an immediate lead. Mike Ahmed literally doubled the Driller lead in the second when he followed a Cael Brockmeyer leadoff double with a two-bagger of his own.

The Flying Chanclas answered back in its half of the second against righty Dustin May, slicing its deficit in half with Michael Gettys' RBI-single to left. Gettys nearly scored the tying run later in the frame, but was thrown out at home by Ahmed following a Scholtens (0-1) single to right.

Brockmeyer would put the Drillers back up two in the third with a single up the middle, but the Chanclas quickly countered in the fifth when Peter Van Gansen led off the frame with a dinger to right.

Tulsa would use the long ball again to pad the lead in the seventh as DJ Peters and Jacob Scavuzzo connected on back-to-back homers off lefty Travis Radke.

The Chanclas put their first two runners on in the ninth following singles by Josh Naylor and Kyle Overstreet. However, Layne Somsen (1st save) squashed any magical Chanclas rally by getting Austin Allen to fly out to center and then Hudson Potts to bang into a series-ending double play.

May (1-0) earned the win after allowing just two runs on seven hits and no walks over five innings.

Friday's loss marked the final game in the Texas League for San Antonio. The club begins play in Triple-A in 2019.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.