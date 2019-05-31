Tulsa Completes Comeback Behind Thomas' Grand Slam

North Little Rock, AR- The Tulsa Drillers and the Arkansas Travelers opened a three-game series on Friday night, and the sixth series of the season between the two teams started with a bang. Down 5-2 in the top of the ninth, Drillers outfielder Cody Thomas delivered a game-winning grand slam to edge the Travs 6-5.

Runs were tough to come by early as both starting pitchers had good outings. Dustin May got the start on the mound for the Drillers and delivered six solid innings, giving up only a pair of runs. But in the seventh, the Travs broke through on a three-run home run, ending May's night.

The Drillers rally began in the eighth when they scored a pair, and ultimately won on the Thomas slam in the ninth.

GAME REPORT:

Arkansas got the scoring started early as Donnie Walton hit a solo home run on the first pitch of the game to put the Travis on top 1-0.

The Travelers took a 2-0 lead in the sixth when Kyle Lewis tripled to score Jake Fraley.

In the seventh, Fraley hit a three-run homer, bringing the Arkansas lead to 5-0.

The Drillers began their comeback in the eighth when Christian Santana doubled to score Zach McKinstry. Later in the inning, Chris Parmelee knocked in Thomas on an RBI groundout to cut the deficit to 5-2.

After a walk and two singles, Thomas came up big with his game-winning grand slam in the ninth.

Shea Spitzbarth set down all three Travs he faced in the bottom of the ninth to close out the 6-5 win, recording his fourth save of the season.

WHAT YOU MISSED:

May had his longest outing of the season going 6.2 innings and throwing 94 pitches.

Gavin Lux's bat stayed hot, and with his two hits, now has 14 hits over the last 10 games.

Thomas' slam was his tenth home run of the year and his second slam.

The win gives the Drillers a 16-14 record in the month of May.

UP NEXT: Tulsa at Arkansas, Saturday, June 1, at 5:30 PM at Dickey-Stevens Park in North Little Rock, AR. LHP Ben Holmes (0-0, 7.20 ERA) vs RHP Nabil Crismatt (1-3, 3.00 ERA).

