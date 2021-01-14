Tulsa Businessman Arlo DeKraai Acquires Stake in Drillers

Professional baseball has been played in the city of Tulsa for over 100 years, with the first team taking the field in 1905, two years before Oklahoma became a state. A recent change in the ownership structure of the Tulsa Drillers should help to ensure many more decades of success for pro baseball in the city.

Drillers' majority owners Dale and Jeff Hubbard have announced that Tulsa businessman Arlo DeKraai has joined the Drillers ownership group by purchasing a minority stake in the franchise. DeKraai is a longtime resident of Tulsa and his involvement in the team strengthens its current standing in the city and sets the path for the franchise to keep a stable home in Tulsa for years to come.

"We are excited to have Arlo become a part of our team," said Dale Hubbard. "Arlo has a love for baseball and the city of Tulsa and is a great addition for the Drillers. Jeff and I look forward to working with him for many years."

DeKraai is familiar with ONEOK Field. He served as chairman of the construction committee during the building of the ballpark. He later was chairman of the Tulsa Stadium Trust, the owner of ONEOK Field.

DeKraai first came to Tulsa in 1973 after graduating from South Dakota State University. He has enjoyed a long career in the city, primarily in the Energy Service business.

"I am excited to become involved with Dale and Jeff and the entire Drillers organization," said DeKraai. "Tulsa is a fantastic city and the Drillers play an important part in the quality of life. The team provides a great entertainment option for Tulsans and for residents in the surrounding areas."

"The Hubbards have been great administrators of the Drillers, and it is an honor for me to partner with them and to be involved in Tulsa's team," added DeKraai.

The Hubbards, with Mike Melega as president, will continue to oversee the day-to-day operations of the club, with the current management team remaining in place.

"Jeff and I take our roles as stewards of Tulsa's professional baseball team very seriously," added Hubbard. "For over 100 years, so many people, including our father, have worked so hard to keep Tulsa's baseball teams operating successfully, and it is our intention, as well as Arlo's, to make sure that future Tulsa generations will have the opportunity to enjoy the great game of baseball in our city."

The Drillers recently received an invitation from the Los Angeles Dodgers to remain the Double-A Affiliate of the World Series Champions for the next ten years. The Drillers have been affiliated with the iconic franchise since 2015.

