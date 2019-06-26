Tully's Strong Start, Hot Bats Ignite 9-3 Victory

June 26, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release





Akron RubberDucks left-hander Tanner Tully (6-7) pitched a season-long seven innings, and his teammates rallied from a 3-1 deficit by scoring eight unanswered runs over the final seven innings in a 9-3 rubber match victory over the Harrisburg Senators in the finale of the clubs' only regular season series at FNB Field on Wednesday afternoon.

Turning Point

After single runs in the third and fifth innings tied the game, 3-3, the Senators brought in right-hander Brady Dragmire (0-1). All-Star first baseman Connor Marabell hit a leadoff single, and center fielder Alex Call reached on shortstop Luis Garcia's error. Left fielder Mitch Longo had a bunt single to load the bases. Third baseman Alexis Pantoja grounded into a double play, scoring the go-ahead unearned run. The RubberDucks added three runs - one earned - in the seventh inning off Dragmire and two more in the ninth inning off left-hander Jordan Mills to extend a 9-3 lead.

Mound Presence

After a perfect first inning, Tully allowed a single, walk and right fielder Chuck Taylor's three-run home run in the second inning for a 3-1 deficit. After yielding three hits the first time through the Senators order, he allowed only two hits, facing one batter over the minimum and no runners in scoring position to complete seven innings for his longest start of the season. Left-hander Ben Krauth pitched two scoreless innings. Harrisburg right-hander Mario Sanchez allowed the first three runs in five innings, before Dragmire allowed four - three unearned - in his two-inning outing.

Duck Tales

Call hit his second home run of the season to give Akron a 1-0 lead in the second inning and later had an RBI fielder's choice. Catcher Logan Ice hit a game-tying solo home run - his third of the season - to right field in the fifth inning. Right fielder Ka'ai Tom led the RubberDucks with three RBI - two sacrifice flies and a ninth-inning RBI triple - giving him 40 this season. Marabell, shortstop Ernie Clement, Pantoja and Ice each had two of the team's 12 hits.

Notebook

Clement extended a 20-game on-base streak, and second baseman Andruw Monasterio extended a 19-game on-base streak with a seventh-inning RBI single. They are Akron's second- and third-longest streaks this season...Marabell became the fourth RubberDuck with at least 30 RBI this season...Akron won its first road series since May 28-30 in Bowie and is 5-1 against Harrisburg, the Western Division first-half champion...Time of game: 2:37...Attendance: 4,850.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their road trip with a series opener in Bowie at 7:05 p.m. Thursday. Akron RHP Jake Paulson (5-4, 3.84) is scheduled to face Baysox RHP Dean Kremer (2-4, 4.28). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on Fox Sports 1350 AM, the WARF iHeartRadio channel, and the TuneIn Radio App, and available on MiLB.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.