Tully Monsters Outslug Slammers in 13-9 Win

JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Tully Monsters defeated the Joliet Slammers 13-9 in Thursday night's City of Champions Cup game, snapping the Slammers' six-game winning streak. Eight of nine starters reached base safely for the Tully Monsters as they bashed 10 total hits and worked nine walks against the Slammers defense in the rout.

Designated hitter Nick Meyer and center fielder Alex McKenna provided the longest hits of the night for the Tully Monsters. Meyer blasted a no-doubt solo shot in the fourth inning for his second home run of the summer, and McKenna bashed a solo homer of his own an inning later. McKenna has now gone yard in consecutive games for the Tully Monsters. Meyer was 2-for-4 with a walk, two stolen bases, an RBI and two runs scored, while McKenna was 1-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and three runs scored.

Catcher Robbie Kellerman and third baseman Christian Funk had big days at the plate as well in the Tully Monsters win. They each had two hits, three RBIs and a run scored. Left fielder Alonzo Jones pitched in at the plate, too, going 1-for-3 with two walks, three stolen bases and three runs scored.

First baseman Luke Mangieri and right fielder Matthew Koehler each contributed a big hit in the Tully Monsters victory. Mangieri was 1-for-4 with a two-RBI double in the third inning, and Koehler was 1-for-5 with an RBI double in the fourth inning.

Taylor Bloye delivered a quality start for the Tully Monsters en route to his fourth win of the City of Champions Cup. The righthander pitched seven innings, allowing three earned runs and an unearned run. Bloye struck out five while surrendering seven hits and two walks.

First baseman Brian Parreira enjoyed a productive day at the dish for the Slammers despite the loss. Parreira was 3-for-4, hammering a solo shot for his third home run of the summer in the eighth inning.

Left fielder Walner Espinal came through for the Slammers in his only at bat, lacing a two-RBI double down the left field line in the ninth inning. Designated hitter Noah Vaughan hit a two-RBI double for the Slammers as well in the fifth inning. Catcher Jordan Procyshen also batted in a run in the fifth, plating Vaughan with a single into right-center field.

Starting pitcher Will Headean pitched two innings for the Slammers, allowing six earned runs on four hits and six walks. The lefthander struck out three and was assigned the loss. Mario Samuel pitched well in relief for the Slammers, allowing one run in three innings on the mound.

The second-place Tully Monsters improved to 12-9 in the City of Champions Cup with Thursday's win. Meanwhile, the first-place Slammers dropped to 16-5 with the loss. The Slammers will play the Chicago Deep Dish on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. in their next City of Champions Cup matchup, while the Tully Monsters will play next against the NERDS Herd on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

Runs Hits Errors Left on Base

Joliet Tully Monsters 13 10 1 7

Joliet Slammers 9 8 1 10

WP - Taylor Bloye (4-2)

LP - Will Headean (3-2)

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturers Bank Player of the Game: Nick Meyer (2-4, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 RBI, 2 R, 2 SB)

