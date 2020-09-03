Tully Monsters Edge Deep Dish 5-4 Behind Mangieri's Big Day

September 3, 2020 - Frontier League (FL) - Joliet Slammers News Release





JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Tully Monsters stifled a late comeback effort by the Chicago Deep Dish in Thursday night's City of Champions Cup matchup, holding on to win 5-4. The Tully Monsters pitching staff and defense stranded 12 Deep Dish baserunners in the contest, while the heart of the order did most of the damage for the Tully Monsters offensively in the close win.

First baseman Luke Mangieri carried the Tully Monsters to the victory with his effort at the plate. In the sixth inning, Mangieri clobbered a two-run shot over the wall in right-center field for his second home run of the season. He also batted in the first run of the game in the fourth inning with a groundout to second. In total, Mangieri was 2-for-4 at the dish with three RBIs and a run scored.

Third baseman Nick Meyer and center fielder Alex McKenna both contributed offensively in the Tully Monsters win as well. Meyer was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base, and McKenna was 1-for-4 with an RBI triple in the sixth inning and a run scored. McKenna has now hit safely in 10 of his past 12 games, while Meyer brought his City of Champions Cup-leading stolen base total to 21 in Thursday's contest.

Right fielder Matthew Koehler scored the final run of the game for the Tully Monsters in the eighth inning. He doubled down the left field line, stole third base and advanced home on Meyer's sacrifice fly.

Dubbé was effective in his second start for the Tully Monsters. The righthander pitched six innings, allowing one earned run to earn his first win of the City of Champions Cup. He struck out five while surrendering eight hits and two walks. With Thursday's effort, Dubbé lowered his ERA to 2.03 through 13.1 innings pitched this summer.

Kyle Johnson took over on the mound in the ninth inning for the Tully Monsters and preserved the one-run lead to earn his second save of the summer.

The Deep Dish rallied for three runs in the eighth inning to make the score 5-4. Left fielder Andre Nnebe led off the frame with an opposite field solo shot- his third City of Champions Cup home run. Designated hitter Peyton Isaacson stung an RBI double into left-center, and third baseman David Kyriacou batted Isaacson in with a single up the middle.

The Deep Dish scored their only other run of the game in the fifth inning. Right fielder Colin Barber roped a two-out double to center field, and second baseman Glenallen Hill Jr. followed with an RBI double down the right field line. Barber was 3-for-4 with a run scored, and Hill Jr. was 2-for-5 with an RBI in the loss.

Brock Stewart pitched six innings for the Deep Dish in his start Thursday, allowing four earned runs on eight hits and two walks. He struck out six and was assigned the loss.

With Thursday night's win, the second-place Tully Monsters improved to 14-10 in the City of Champions Cup. The third-place Deep Dish dropped to 9-16 with the loss. The Tully Monsters will take on the Joliet Slammers on Friday at 7:05 p.m. in their next City of Champions Cup matchup, while the Deep Dish will play next against the Slammers on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

Game Recap:

Runs Hits Errors Left on Base

Joliet Tully Monsters 5 9 0 5

Chicago Deep Dish 4 14 0 12

WP - Logan Dubbé (1-0)

LP - Brock Stewart (1-1)

SV - Kyle Johnson (2)

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturers Bank Player of the Game: Luke Mangieri (2-4, HR, 3 RBI, 1 R)

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from September 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.