Tully Monsters Beat Slammers in Epic Pitchers' Duel Ending in Home Run Derby

JOLIET, IL - Nine innings would not be enough to determine a winner in Thursday night's epic pitchers' duel between the Joliet Slammers and the Joliet Tully Monsters. The Tully Monsters defeated the Slammers on center fielder Matthew Koehler's dinger in the first extra-inning home run derby of the season, though the highlight of the game for each team was the starting pitching.

Tully Monsters southpaw Dietrich Enns dominated over seven shutout innings, allowing just one hit and one walk. He struck out nine.

Slammers lefthander Will Headean matched Enns' effort, pitching seven scoreless innings. He struck out a season-high 10 batters, allowing just one hit: a single by Tully Monsters third baseman Caleb Ricca to lead off the game. The lefthander walked four total batters, including three in a row to lead off the eighth inning as his pitch count eclipsed 100.

However, reliever Jace Vines and the Slammers defense preserved the shutout with the Tully Monsters threatening to score in the eighth inning. Right fielder Noah Vaughan caught a shallow fly ball and gunned Tully Monsters left fielder Alonzo Jones out at the plate to keep the game scoreless. Vines followed with a scoreless ninth inning on the mound.

Slammers first baseman Brian Parreira flashed the leather multiple times in the game. He made a tremendous catch in foul territory in the first inning, sliding feet-first against the Slammers dugout. In the fifth inning, Parreira made another diving catch to rob Slammers designated hitter Zack Soria of a base hit.

Tully Monsters catcher Nick Meyer contributed defensively for his squad, throwing out Vaughan on an attempted steal after a leadoff walk by Enns in the seventh inning. Right fielder Alex McKenna made a sliding grab in the first inning.

Robert Milacki and Kyle Johnson each pitched a scoreless inning for the Tully Monsters after Enns to send the game to the home run derby, where Koehler defeated Vaughan by blasting a deep shot to right field.

The second-place Tully Monsters improved to 8-4 with the win, while the first-place Slammers fell to 10-4. The Tully Monsters will look to carry their momentum from today's win into their Saturday night matchup against the NERDS Herd, while the Slammers hope to bounce back on Saturday afternoon against the Chicago Deep Dish.

Game Recap:

Runs Hits Errors Left on Base

Joliet Slammers 0 2 1 2

Tully Monsters 0 (1) 2 0 5

WP - N/A (Game ended in Home Run Derby)

LP - N/A (Game ended in Home Run Derby)

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturers Bank Player of the Game: Dietrich Enns (7 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 9 K)

