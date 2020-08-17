Tully Monster Pitcher Dietrich Enns Signs with Tampa Bay Rays

Joliet, IL - The Joliet Slammers are proud to announce Tully Monster pitcher Dietrich Enns has signed with the Tampa Bay Rays. Enns will report to the Rays alternate site.

In 5 games with the Tully Monsters Enns went 2-0 with a 0.72 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 25 innings pitched. He also acted as the pitching coach for the Tully Monsters.

"Thank you to the Joliet Slammers organization and staff for the opportunity to play baseball this summer and all their hard work in putting this short season together! This year has created some unique challenges and the Slammers have handled every detail with the safety and health of every player, coach, and fan involved. I want to give a special thanks to Scott Spiezio and Kevin Santiago and all my teammates with the Tully Monsters for making my time playing in Joliet some of the most fun I've had on a baseball diamond," said Enns.

"Enns was a dominant pitcher for us in this league. A class act on and off the field. His talent, poise, and character were big league from day one. He was also our pitching coach and shared his knowledge with our young arms. It was just a matter of time before an MLB team took him from us. We are all so happy for Dietrich. This is what the league is all about. I can't wait to see what his future holds", said Tully Monster manager Scott Spiezio.

Before joining the Tully Monsters, Enns had previously pitched in the New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres, and Seattle Mariners systems, making his MLB debut with the Twins in 2017.

"The quality of the players we have recruited this summer has been amazing. I would not be surprised if Dietrich is the first of multiple players to move on up to a MLB club this year from the City of Champions Cup," said Slammers President Nick Semaca.

Enns hails from Frankfort, Illinois and played high school baseball at Lincoln-Way East before attending Central Michigan University. Enns was drafted in the 19th round of the 2012 MLB draft by the New York Yankees.

