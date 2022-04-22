'Tugas Win Streak Halted at Four in 4-1 Defeat

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - CF Austin Hendrick extended his hit streak to eight games and SS Gus Steiger racked up his third-consecutive multi-hit contest, but Daytona was unable to stretch the win streak to five. Bradenton utilized a three-run second inning to capture their first game of the series, as the Marauders bested the Tortugas, 4-1, in front of 1,607 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Friday night.

After dropping the first three games of the series, the Marauders (8-5) scooted out to an early lead. With runners at second and third and two out in the frame, LF Luke Brown (2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB) smashed a base-hit into left field. Both runners scored on the single to put Bradenton ahead 2-0.

A single through the right side by RF Randy Romero (2-4) and a bunt base-hit by SS Tsung-Che Cheng (2-5, 2 SO) re-loaded the bases for 1B Jacob Gonzalez (0-3, RBI, BB, SO). A wild pitch enabled Romero to score from third and extend the visitor's advantage to three.

In the fourth, Bradenton tacked on again. Brown drew a free pass to start the inning, while Romero and Cheng registered consecutive singles to load the bags. Gonzalez would deliver a sacrifice fly to deep let to push the Marauders' cushion to 4-0.

Daytona broke up the shutout bid against the Bradenton bullpen in the seventh. With the bags desolate and two down, 1B Ruben Ibarra (1-4, R, SO) hit a soft ground ball in the infield. The 2021 fourth-round pick was safe at first for a single and advanced to second as the throw to the bag sailed to the retaining fence. LF Yerlin Confidan (1-3, RBI, SO) promptly smashed a 109 mph grounder into left for a knock. Ibarra scored on the single to trim the deficit to 4-1.

That was as close as Daytona would get, though. Hendrick (1-3, 2 SO) was plunked with one out in the bottom of the ninth, but RHP Carlos Lomeli (1.0 IP, 2 SO) induced a foul pop up to the catcher and a swinging strikeout to close out the Bradenton victory and his first career save.

Daytona's RHP Julian Aguiar (4.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO) - who had not allowed a walk in 17.2 career innings coming into Friday - was not as sharp as usual in game four of the series. The 20-year-old battled through four, but suffered his first career defeat.

RHP Justin Meis (5.0 IP, 2 H, 10 SO) tallied the best game of his young career for Bradenton. The Eastern Michigan University alum worked five shutout innings - striking out a career-high 10 - en route to his second triumph of 2022.

