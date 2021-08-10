'Tugas Slug Their Way to Series-Opening Win, 10-6

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Tortugas' bats started hot and the flame never diminished. Daytona clubbed a pair of home runs in the second en route to a 10-run, 14-hit performance, defeating the Jupiter Hammerheads, 10-6, in front of 1,470 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Tuesday night.

Jupiter (41-41) squeaked out to an early 1-0 lead on a run-scoring ground out by 3B Bennett Hostetler (0-4, RBI, 2 SO), but the Tortugas (42-43) responded furiously in the bottom of the inning.

RF Austin Hendrick (3-4, 2 R, 2 2B, 2 RBI, BB, SO) doubled to begin the frame and, two pitches later, 1B Garrett Wolforth (2-4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB) whistled a blur that skimmed over the right-field fence for a two-run home run. The 23-year-old's sixth home run in Daytona and seventh overall on the campaign put the Tortugas ahead 2-1.

The barrage continued right away, as DH Danny Lantigua (3-4, R, 3 2B, 2 RBI) mashed the very next pitch for the first of three doubles. After moving to third on a ground out, 3B Debby Santana (1-3, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, BB) - who was reinstated from the injured list earlier in the day - stepped in for his first plate appearance since July 15.

On the second pitch he saw, the 20-year-old hit a 111.6 mph rocket that sailed over the batting cages in left for another two-run home run. Santana's second home run of the season traveled an estimated 446 feet and gave Daytona a three-run cushion, 4-1.

C Jan Mercado (1-4, RBI, BB, SO) garnered an RBI single in the top of the third to pull within a pair, but the 'Tugas would add to their ledger again in the fifth.

SS Elly De La Cruz (3-4, 2 R, 2B, 3B, BB, SO) jump-started the attack with a hustle double and CF Allan Cerda (1-5, R, 2 SO) followed with a bloop single. Hendrick then hit a high fly ball down the left-field line that ended up finding a patch of open turf. De La Cruz scored, as Hendrick slid into second with a two-bagger to put the 'Tugas back up three, 5-2.

Following a walk to Wolforth, Lantigua delivered again. The switch-hitter slashed a liner into right for a two-run double, padding the edge to five, 7-2.

The Hammerheads trimmed the deficit to three, 7-4, once more in the top of the sixth on a fielding error and a single from DH Davis Bradshaw (1-3, R, RBI, BB, SO). However, that would be as close as the visitors would get the rest of the way.

Daytona added single runs in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings to balloon their advantage up to six. In the sixth, Santana walked, moved to third on a C Daniel Vellojín (1-5, 2 SO) single, and scored on a wild pitch. The San Cristóbal, D.R. native added a run-scoring ground out in the seventh before De La Cruz tripled and crossed on a Hendrick base-hit in the eighth.

In the ninth, Jupiter sent the tying run into the on-deck circle, tallying a pair on a SS Dalvy Rosario (1-4, R, RBI, SO) single and a wild pitch, but no closer, as the Tortugas secured a 10-6 victory.

RHP Jason Parker (5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 SO) was stellar yet again, twirling 5.0 innings of two-run ball to earn his fourth victory for Daytona.

Jupiter's RHP Chris Mokma (2.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO) was chased by the 'Tugas offense in the third and suffered his fifth defeat.

