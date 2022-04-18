'Tugas Return Home Tuesday, April 19, for Six-Game Set with Bradenton

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas are set to return to Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Tuesday, April 18, for a six-game series against the Bradenton Marauders, the Florida State League affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Among the highlights of the week-long set is the annual Astronomy Night, along with the first Thirsty Thursday, Belly Buster, and Bark in the Park Nights of the 2022 campaign.

The Tortugas open the series on Tuesday, April 19, with the inaugural Shell Yeah Cookout. The $15 add-on to your ticket includes the full "Bases Loaded" menu during a 90-minute buffet with hot dogs, hamburgers, pulled pork, baked beans, cookies, Pepsi products, and more. It is also the first Breast Cancer Awareness Night of the season presented by Radiology Associates Imaging. The Tortugas will don special pink-clad uniforms that will be auctioned off at the end of the season with all proceeds to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. The first Silver Sluggers Night of the campaign presented by Conviva, returns Tuesday, featuring deals at the team store and concession stands for members, and more. The series opener also marks the arrival of Taco Tuesday to Daytona Beach with options at the concession stands starting at just $3. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, April 20, brings the first Belly Buster Wednesday of 2022 presented by Marco's Pizza. A long-standing fan favorite, Starting at just $14, patrons will receive a bracelet and be able to enjoy all-you-can-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn at concession stands all evening long. First pitch of game two is set for 7:05 p.m.

The biggest party in Central Florida makes its grand debut for the season on Thursday, April 21, with a Thirsty Thursday© presented by Bud Light. All fans will be able to beat the heat and enjoy their favorite draft beer or fountain soda for as low as $1 at concession and beer stands throughout the night. That evening's affair is slated to begin at 7:05 p.m.

Astronomy Night presented by the Museum of Arts and Sciences is back on Friday, April 22. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a special astronomy-themed Tortugas t-shirt and all those in attendance can enjoy a star-gazing tour on the Jackie Robinson Ballpark field after the final out with the museum's Curator of Astronomy. The weekend gets underway with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

Fans are encouraged to bring their four-legged friends to 'The Jack' on Saturday, April 23, with the initial Bark in the Park Night of the year. For just $2, fans can purchase a "pooch pass" so their four-legged friend can enjoy a nine-inning vacation, as well. Additionally, the first 500 fans through the gates will receive a special dog bowl giveaway. Saturday will also feature City of Ormond Beach Night including special discounted tickets for Ormond Beach residents. The penultimate contest of the series is set to begin at 7:05 p.m.

The six-game series comes to a close on Sunday, April 24, with Shelldon's Family Fun Night. Members of the brand-new kids and family plan receive tickets to every Sunday home game in addition to a Tortugas' hat, a meal voucher - good for a free hot dog, popcorn, and small fountain drink - at the gates, and exclusive access to special events like postgame Kids Run The Bases presented by Neighbor's Ice Cream Parlor. The series finale is penciled in for a 5:35 p.m. first pitch.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. for the first five games of the series. They will open at 4:30 p.m. for the finale on Sunday. Single-game tickets, group packages, season tickets, and more are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

