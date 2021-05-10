'Tugas Open "Season of Shell-Ebration" Home Slate Tuesday

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas make their long-awaited return to Jackie Robinson Ballpark after a 621-day hiatus on Tuesday, May 11, against the St. Lucie Mets, Low-A affiliate of the New York Mets. City Island hosts a six-game series that includes a Jackie Robinson Day celebration, two firework shows, and the beginning of the organization's "Season of Shell-ebration".

The green carpet gets rolled out to kick off the second century of America's Pastime at The Jack on Tuesday. The Tortugas will start its "Season of Shell-ebration" by honoring a Tortugas Care Foundation Community All-Star and #StandWithTheJack Fan of the Game at each of the team's scheduled 60 home contests. It will also be a Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging as the franchise looks to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. Fans will also enjoy tacos starting at $2, as a part of Taco Tuesdays in partnership with Jimmy Hula's. To cap off the extravaganza, the Tortugas will put on a marvelous Postgame Fireworks show. The first pitch of that night and all weekday games are set for 7:05 p.m.

Charity remains a focal point for the organization with a Wishful Wednesday presented by VyStar Credit Union on May 12. The Tortugas partner with a local non-profit organization to swell up donations and awareness for a worthy cause. Starting at just $14, patrons will be able to enjoy all-you-can-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn thanks to the inaugural Belly Buster Wednesday presented by Marco's Pizza.

The biggest party in Central Florida returns to the oldest ballpark in Minor League Baseball on May 13 courtesy of a Thirsty Thursday presented by Bud Light. All those in attendance can beat the heat with fountain drinks and draft beers starting at as low as $1.

Following the game's final out on Friday, May 14, the Daytona Beach skyline shines bright as the Tortugas host another stellar Postgame Firework show.

We honor City Island's historic ballfield's namesake on Saturday, May 15, with the Tortugas annual Jackie Robinson Day Celebration. As part of festivities and Daytona's "Best Dressed" series, players and coaches will don one-of-a-kind No. 9 uniforms based on what the barrier breaker wore with the Montréal Royals on March 17, 1946. Those jerseys will be auctioned off online over the team website throughout the weekend. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Our season-opening homestand concludes on Sunday, May 16, with the initial Bark in the Park Night of the campaign. For just $2, fans can purchase a "pooch pass" so their four-legged friend can enjoy a nine-inning vacation, as well. Additionally, it will be a Tiny 'Tugas Night at the park featuring activities for all members. The series finale gets underway at 5:35 p.m.

A limited number of general admission tickets for Opening Night are still available. Tickets of all types for games Wednesday through Sunday are still available and may be purchased by visiting www.daytonatortugas.com or calling the team ticket office at 386-257-3172.

PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS (all broadcasts available on daytonatortugas.com and the MiLB First Pitch app)

TUESDAY: RHP Luis Moreno (0-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. RHP Carson Spiers (0-0, 1.93 ERA)

WEDNESDAY: RHP Garrison Bryant (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. LHP Evan Kravetz (0-0, 2.70 ERA)

THURSDAY: RHP Junior Santos (0-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. RHP Jason Parker (0-0, 18.00 ERA)

FRIDAY: RHP Dylan Hall (0-0, 4.50 ERA) vs. RHP Case Williams (0-0, 6.00 ERA)

SATURDAY: RHP Joander Suarez (0-0, 6.23 ERA) vs. TBA

SUNDAY: LHP Cam Opp (0-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. TBA

