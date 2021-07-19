Tuesday's Timber Rattlers Game Is a Bang for the BUCKS Night

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Yes. We know. We want to watch Game Six of the NBA Finals, too. The logistics of changing our 7:05pm game on Tuesday night against the South Bend Cubs on short notice with all the groups and picnic patrons already heading to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium are difficult. We have an easy solution.

Tuesday night home games are usually Bang for Your Buck Night presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance with Y100 with 16-ounce Pepsi products and Cher-Make Hotdogs available for $1 and 12-ounce domestic beers available for $2 - to fans of legal drinking age. This Tuesday is now a Bang for the BUCKS Night!

If you purchase a box seat ticket to our game, you will have access to the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club and be able to sneak up there to follow the Milwaukee Bucks in their quest for their first NBA Championship since we were known as the Appleton Foxes and played our games at Goodland Field.

The monitors on the concourse will also tune to Game Six so you can see what's happening in Milwaukee if you can't get up to the Fox Club.

Additionally, the NBA isn't starting their game until well past 8:00pm. Our game starts at 7:05pm. If the Timber Rattlers game ends before the Bucks game, you are welcome to hang out and watch the end of Game Six on the videoboard.

There are plenty of other promotions scheduled for Tuesday, too. There is a planned appearance from Pikachu as part of Pokémania Night. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a Timber Rattlers t-shirt from 5g Benefits. Tuesday is also the first of two consecutive Peanut-Free Games with no peanuts or peanut-based products available in the stadium.

