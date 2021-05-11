Tuesday's Game Postponed

FRISCO, Texas - Tuesday's game against the Corpus Christi Hooks has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 12 with the first game beginning at 4:05 p.m. Both games will be seven innings in length and the second game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

The Riders will send LHP Jake Latz (0-0, 15.43) to the hill for game one and RHP Tyler Phillips (0-0, 0.00) will go in game two.

